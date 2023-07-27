Biden nominates Minnesota appellate judge for federal position

A Minnesota judge has been nominated for a federal judge position.

Thursday morning, President Joe Biden announced a wave of judicial nominations, including Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan for the U.S. District Court of Minnesota.

Bryan currently serves on the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

He was appointed to the court by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 and was elected last year, meaning his term is set to expire in January 2029.

Before serving on the appellate court, Bryan worked as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2007 to 2013 and then served as a judge in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District in St. Paul until 2019.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Bryan would be the first Hispanic person to serve on the U.S. District Court for Minnesota’s district, the White House says.

“Jeff Bryan is a widely respected member of the legal community and has dedicated his career to serving Minnesotans. As a former federal prosecutor and a current appellate judge with over two decades of legal experience, he is unquestionably qualified to serve as a U.S. District Court Judge,” U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said. “I look forward to working with my Judiciary Committee colleagues on both sides of the aisle to confirm him.”

“Judge Bryan’s nomination is a testament to his considerable experience and commitment to the rule of law,” U.S. Sen Tina Smith (D-Minn.) added. “His distinguished record as an appellate judge, trial court judge, and Assistant U.S. Attorney in Minneapolis make him exceptionally well-qualified for this position. I congratulate him on his confirmation.”