University of Minnesota Board of Regents to discuss agreements for president on Friday

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents is set to discuss agreements for their outgoing and incoming presidents on Friday morning.

The regents will review a separation agreement with outgoing president Joan Gabel. She announced in April her plans to start a new role as Chancellor of the University of Pittsburgh on July 1.

The board will also be discussing an employment agreement for Interim President Jeff Ettinger.

Last month, the board chose Ettinger to fill Gabel’s spot as they look for a permanent replacement.

The Board is scheduled to meet at 8 a.m.