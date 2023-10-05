Union workers reach tentative agreement with Hormel

Workers at Hormel represented by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663 in Austin reached a tentative agreement Wednesday night, according to a news release from the union.

The details of the tentative agreement will be shared with union members in meetings this weekend. Workers will then vote to ratify the agreement on Monday.

UFCW Locals 663 (Austin, Minn.), 1996 (Atlanta, Ga.), 1473 (Beloit, Wis.) and 1155 (Algona, Iowa) bargained together and previously voted to reject Hormel’s final offer in September. Bargaining resumed earlier this week, the union said.

“We unanimously recommend this tentative agreement to our fellow union members at Hormel,” UFCW Local 663 said in a statement. “We are grateful for the strength our coworkers showed throughout this bargaining process to keep our voices heard. When we show up for each other, we see each other, and only together will we succeed because we are a union.”