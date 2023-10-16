U.S. Supreme Court Justice Barrett to visit U of M Monday

The University of Minnesota will be playing host to a U.S. Supreme Court Justice Monday afternoon.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett is visiting the university as part of the law school’s lecture series. The event will be held at Northrop auditorium starting at 4 p.m. Doors are expected to open for the event at 3 p.m.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the event will follow the University of Minnesota Law School rules of decorum.

Although all tickets have been claimed for the event, there may be some available online if someone decides to return theirs.

Previously, Justices Elena Kagan, John Roberts Jr. and former Vice President Walter Mondale have visited the school.

Barrett was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump and took her seat on Oct. 27, 2020.

