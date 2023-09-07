U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to address U of M students, general public as part of lecture series

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is set to speak in October as part of a lecture series for the University of Minnesota Law School.

The lecture is set for Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Northrop Carlson Family Stage at 84 Church Street Southeast in Minneapolis.

There is no cost of admission, but priority registration will be given to University of Minnesota Law School students and faculty starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Registration will open to University of Minnesota Law School alumni on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. and open for the rest of the University of Minnesota community on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

The legal community and general public will be able to reserve tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

Questions on registration can be answered by contacting U of M Tickets and Events at 612-624-2345 or by emailing umntix@umn.edu.

Tickets are digital-only, so phone will be allowed in the auditorium.

This event is part of the 2023 Robert A. Stein ’61 Lecture series and will follow the University of Minnesota Law School rules of decorum.

Justice Barrett was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in October 2020.

She is the fifth woman to serve on the court.

Justice Barrett also voted in favor of a landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nationwide protection for abortion rights.

