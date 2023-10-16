US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett to speak at U of M, students plan protest

Watch live in the video box above or, if using the KSTP app, click here.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is set to speak in October as part of a lecture series for the University of Minnesota Law School.

The lecture will take place Monday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Northrop Carlson Family Stage at 84 Church Street Southeast in Minneapolis.

There are no tickets left that are available for Monday’s event. Her appearance is part of the University of Minnesota Law School’s 2023 Stein Lecture series.

Some student groups have indicated they would protest her appearance in response to recent Supreme Court rulings, including her role in the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Some student groups have indicated they would protest her appearance in response to recent Supreme Court rulings, including her role in the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Coney Barrett is not the first U.S. Supreme Court Justice to partake in the annual lecture series. Past justices include Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2014), Justice Antonin Scalia (2015), Justice Sonia Sotomayor (2016), Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. (2018) and Justice Elena Kagan (2019), according to the university.

