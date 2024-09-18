U of M’s new president to be sworn in on Wednesday

Inauguration for new U of M president

The University of Minnesota’s new president, Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, will be inaugurated Wednesday.

She’s been on the job since July. Before coming to the U, she served as the University of Michigan’s Vice President for Research and Innovation.

Cunningham will deliver an inaugural address at 3 p.m. inside Northrup Auditorium, with a get-together afterward at Northrop Mall.

She will also moderate a discussion on Wednesday morning to highlight the role that public research universities play in tackling big health challenges.

Student-led groups are planning a protest ahead of Cunningham’s speech, upset with how she handled negotiations with groups who called on the school to divest from Israel. Protesters camped out on campus over the weekend, and then last month, the Board of Regents voted to take a “position of neutrality.”