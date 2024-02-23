Two stores coming to Sun Ray Shopping Center

The Sun Ray Shopping Center in St. Paul is getting two new tenants this year.

A spokesperson for the strip mall says that Ross Dress for Less and Five Below will both be joining the building.

The Ross Dress for Less will be 21,449 square feet and Five Below will have 11,654 square feet of space.

The shopping center, which is located off I-94 and can be seen from the interstate, is anchored by Cub Foods and also includes Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree, Rainbow, Citi Trends and BioLife.

In 2023, 30% of the retail space was unoccupied.

No opening date for either store has been announced yet.