Sun Ray Shopping Center poised for upgrades

If you have ever taken Interstate 94 through St. Paul, no doubt you have noticed the Sun Ray Shopping Center. It’s been around since the 1950s, and now some community members are saying it could use a refresh.

The center sits off the eastern edge of St. Paul. For decades it’s been a popular shopping hub, but right now 30% of the space is unoccupied.

Some are calling on the New York-based ownership company to invest in this aging structure.

“This is prime retail. We want to see this center full,” said Paris Dunning.

Dunning is the executive director of the East Side Area Business Association. He says he hopes for property updates and security upgrades.

“We are nestled in an area that should get the kind of attention it needs to be a gateway to St. Paul. I really think this property could be that beacon,” he said.

A spokesperson for Brixmor, the ownership company, says they have a similar vision for the property and that the next year should be transformative. He said they work with a security consultant as well as the St. Paul Police Department and that they’ve hired security patrol seven days a week.

Also, Brixmor is in active negotiations to lease the open space. As for the prominent shopping center sign: They are working on a design upgrade and will share plans when they are available.