Two scientists at the U presented with highest scientific award by Biden administration

Two University of Minnesota professors have each been presented with a National Medal of Science for their contributions in the fields of geochemistry and ecology.

The honor is the highest recognition for scientists and engineers.

R. Lawrence Edwards and David Tilman were given the awards at a ceremony at the White House on Jan. 3.

Edwards is a renowned isotope geochemist and professor in the College of Science and Engineering. He is known for helping develop modern uranium-thorium dating methods, a practice that has transformed the understanding of Earth’s climate history and ocean chemistry, including causes of abrupt climate change.

Tilman is the most cited ecologist in the world and a pioneer in biodiversity who teaches in the College of Biological Sciences. His work marries math and biology to understand how plant species interact to create diverse communities, including the impact of humans on nature, which has informed global preservation strategies.

Both professors are members of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Science. They are among a group of 14 new laureates who were given the high award.

Only two other University of Minnesota professors had previously been bestowed this honor which was established by Congress in 1959 — Leonid Hurwicz in 1990 for economics and Norman Borlaug in 2004 for plant pathology.