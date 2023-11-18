Two 17-year-olds charged after bringing loaded guns to Cooper High School

Two 17-year-olds have been charged after authorities said they brought loaded guns to Cooper High School on Thursday.

The teens, who appear to be brothers, were charged with possessing a dangerous weapon on school property and possessing firearms as a minor.

New Hope police responded to the school on a weapons complaint. As previously reported, three students had gotten into a fight, and staff brought the two teens into the main office.

When officers got to the school, staff said they believed the two teens had guns in their backpacks, a juvenile petition states.

Officers searched the first backpack and found a loaded Stoeger STR-9C 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip and a round loaded in the chamber. In the other backpack, they found a Glock 29 handgun with one round in the chamber, according to court documents.

The teens were arrested and brought to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.