Guns found after fight at Cooper High School

A fight between three students led to the discovery of guns at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on Thursday.

According to a letter to families from Shaunece Smith, the school’s principal, the students got into a fight Thursday morning and staff brought two of them to the main office.

New Hope police were called to search the students’ backpacks and officers found guns in each backpack, the principal’s letter says.

“Since the students involved had already been isolated, school leaders and police agreed there was no need to go into a lockdown,” Smith’s letter says.

The principal added that student data privacy laws prevent the school from sharing more but added that the school will follow the discipline guidelines in its handbook.

Smith said school support staff members are available, as always, for students who wish to talk about the incident.