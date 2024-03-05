Twin Cities Marathon registration opens

Runners can now register for races during this fall’s Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.

Registration officially opened on Tuesday morning for the marathon, 10K, 5K and other events that take place that weekend, which is scheduled for Oct. 4-6.

Officials say registration for the TC 10 Mile will open on June 17.

“We’re eager to open registration to the general public and officially begin the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon build-up,” Twin Cities In Motion President Dean Orton said. “The marathon already has more than 3300 entrants thanks to runners from last year’s heat-cancelled events signing up during a special entry window last fall. We can already see there’s lots of excitement for this year’s marathon weekend and anticipate serving the community at sold-out levels for both Saturday & Sunday.”

Event organizers say they expect more than 28,000 people to register for events during marathon weekend, including sellout fields in the marathon and 10-mile races.

Last year’s event was canceled at the last minute due to unusually hot conditions. Registration refunds were then issued late last year.

To register for this year’s events, click here.