Twin Cities Auto Show returns for 50th year in Minneapolis

The 50th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center from March 31-April 8.

This is the largest consumer show in the Upper Midwest and is produced by the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Association of Minnesota, Inc.

RELATED INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Auto Show

In honor of the 50-year milestone, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at the 10 a.m. opening on Friday, March 31.

While this is a non-selling show, attendees can look at a variety of the newest vehicles and technology that can’t be found on dealer lots.

For more information, click here.