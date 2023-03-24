Twin Cities Auto Show returns for 50th year in Minneapolis

Cory Knudsen KSTP
(Courtesy of the Twin Cities Auto Show)

The 50th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show is coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center from March 31-April 8.

This is the largest consumer show in the Upper Midwest and is produced by the Greater Metropolitan Automobile Association of Minnesota, Inc.

In honor of the 50-year milestone, a ceremonial ribbon cutting will be held at the 10 a.m. opening on Friday, March 31.

While this is a non-selling show, attendees can look at a variety of the newest vehicles and technology that can’t be found on dealer lots.

