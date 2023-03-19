INTERVIEW: Twin Cities Auto Show

The 50th Annual Twin Cities Auto Show will soon roll into the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Scott Lambert, the president of Greater Metropolitan Automobile Dealers Association of Minnesota, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss the event.

One addition that has grown in recent years is the “electric neighborhood” that will feature electric vehicles from several different brands that attendees can take for a test drive.

There will be a total of 25-30 vehicles available for test drives.

This is a non-selling show that will allow people to gather information on a whatever vehicles they are interested in.

The Twin Cities Auto show will run from Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 8.

