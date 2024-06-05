Tuesday’s St. Paul Saints game postponed due to rain

The St. Paul Saints game on Tuesday has been postponed due to rain moving through the Twin Cities.

The Saints’ matchup against the Syracuse Mets has now been postponed to Thursday. The two teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 5:07 p.m.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings, with the second game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

Fans who have tickets for Thursday’s game get into both ends of the doubleheader and will have the same seat for both games.

Fans that bought tickets online or over the phone will receive a voucher in their account equal to the amount of the tickets they purchased within the next 48 hours. The voucher can be redeemed online for any future 2024 Saints regular season home games.

Anyone who bought a ticket at the box office must exchange their tickets at the box office during normal business hours: Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

