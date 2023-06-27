Tuesday marks 28 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

Tuesday marks 28 years since a young Iowa television news anchor and Minnesota native went missing.

Jodi Huisentruit has not been seen or heard from since June 27, 1995, when she didn’t show up for her morning news anchor shift at KIMT.

Friends and co-workers are set to gather at the station in Mason City, Iowa to remember her Tuesday.

It’s believed she was abducted, but no one has ever been arrested or charged in connection to the 27-year-old’s disappearance.

Huisnentruit was from Long Prairie, about two hours from Minneapolis in central Minnesota.

She also previously worked at KSAX in Alexandria.

More on the effort to find Jodi can be found here.

