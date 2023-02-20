New $25K reward offered in 1995 disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit

A new reward is being offered for information in the nearly 30-year-old case of a missing Iowa television news anchor.

Sunday, licensed private investigator Steve Ridge offered $25,000 to anyone who can help find the remains of Jodi Huisentruit.

Huisentruit disappeared early on the morning of June 27, 1995, while on her way to work at KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa.

Huisentruit, a Minnesota native, also previously worked at KSAX in Alexandria.

Ridge said he offered the reward as a private citizen but said the offer has the blessing of Huisentruit’s sister, JoAnn Nathe, Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports.

“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction – but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains.”

Ridge has been actively investigating the case for around three years after leaving his former media consulting firm, which provided on-air coaching for Huisentruit early in her career.

“I am now extremely confident that multiple people know what happened to Jodi. Eventually, someone may decide to talk,” Ridge said. “We hope to encourage that possibility.”

Ridge has asked that any information in the case be directed to the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

No one has been arrested for Huisentruit’s disappearance bt investigators have previously said there was evidence of a struggle.