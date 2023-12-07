Truffle Hill Chocolates to reopen in Excelsior

Truffle Hill Chocolates is opening the doors of its new storefront in Excelsior on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the chocolate store announced the new shop’s location at 345 Water Street will open at noon on Friday, Dec. 8.

“Our people are so excited to show everyone the new store. . . . We’re all looking forward to getting our amazing treats in your hands!” Truffle Hill Chocolates wrote in its post.

The store is set to be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Truffle Hill Chocolates previously closed in November of 2022 after two men broke into the store and broke windows, ate chocolate, broke things in the store with a fire extinguisher, and stole a computer and cash, according to court records.

At the time, the owner of the store said the break-in resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

RELATED: Two men charged for November break-in at Truffle Hills Chocolate shop