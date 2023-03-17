Two men charged for November break-in at Truffle Hills Chocolate shop

Two men accused in the November 2022 break-in at the Truffle Hills Chocolate store in Excelsior are now facing felony charges.

Alexander Sergei Running, 19, and Karsten Aleksey Luttschwager, 20, were each charged with one count 3rd-degree burglary and one count 1st-degree property damage.

The pair admitted to breaking windows, eating chocolates, using a fire extinguisher to break things in the store, and stealing a computer and cash, according to court records.

The owner of the store stated that this break-in resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

Running and Luttschwager were arrested on December 14, 2022, after they were found in a stolen car.

Luttschwager said to the police that the two broke into the store because they were bored.