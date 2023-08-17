Minnesota tribal nation plans to launch mobile marijuana dispensary

After opening the state’s first recreational marijuana dispensary at the start of the month, the Red Lake Nation is already planning its next business venture: a mobile marijuana dispensary.

The tribal nation’s secretary confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it would open a mobile dispensary on Sept. 2 on the tribal land outside their Thief River Falls casino.

The dispensary will be allowed as long as it’s on tribal lands.

In the first two weeks of selling recreational marijuana, Red Lake Nation leaders said they served more than 300 customers.

Red Lake Nation officials had previously announced plans to open dispensaries near their casinos in Warroad and Thief River Falls in the coming months.