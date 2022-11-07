Trial for man accused of fatally shooting Minneapolis teen moved to January

The trial for a man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in north Minneapolis will now be held next year.

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday for 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Deshaun Hill, Jr.

Hill, an honor roll student and member of his school’s football and basketball teams, was shot in the head in February.

Investigators say Fohrenkam initially denied involvement, but surveillance video shows him running away from the scene after the shooting.

Fohrenkam’s jury trial is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 17, 2023.

According to a motion filed Monday, Fohrenkam requested the trial be moved due to needing to receive and review new evidence, which hadn’t been disclosed by the state and limited his defense.