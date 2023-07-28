Treetop Trail to open Friday at Minnesota Zoo

After a year-long renovation at the zoo, the Treetop Trail will open Friday to the public.

After more than a year-long renovation of the Minnesota Zoo’s old Monorail trail, the Treetop Trail will be opening Friday.

The monorail was retired 10 years ago, and now, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has declared Friday as Minnesota Zoo Treetop Trail Day throughout the state.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was at the zoo Friday morning to find out what it took to transform the trail, which is 32 feet above the ground and will be the world’s longest elevated pedestrian loop at 1.25 miles. In addition, the trail will be accessible year-round.

Zoo officials were able to secure nearly $40 million in funds to make the birds eye view happen.

Some of the animals you can see from the trail are tigers, moose and bison.

The trail will open to all Zoo guests starting at 11 a.m.

