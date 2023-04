Guests at the Minnesota Zoo will soon be able to enjoy some new views!

The zoo’s treetop trail will open on July 28th, after the project broke ground last spring.

The walking trail is about 1.25 miles long and takes you up to 32 feet above the ground.

Zoo officials say it is an immersive and accessible journey that will give guests year-round access to hundreds of acres of forests, ponds, marshes and diverse wildlife.