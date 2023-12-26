Man arrested after break-in at Tousley Motorsports Christmas morning

A dealership was damaged on Christmas morning when a man rode a stolen ATV through a gate and hit other vehicles before being arrested.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Tousley Motorsports, located in the 1400 block of Co Rd E East, after an alarm sounded just after 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say they found broken glass, heavily damaged doors, several damaged vehicles and other damage to the building.

Law enforcement officials located 30-year-old Austin Erickson from Little Canada riding south on International Drive near the dealership. He was arrested after reportedly trying to run away.

Erickson was arrested for receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property and fleeing.