Tornado sirens to sound twice on Thursday for statewide drills

The National Weather Service (NWS) says it will test tornado sirens on Thursday in honor of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The test sirens will happen at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

During a tornado warning or drill, counties and cities may also activate their own local notification systems, according to the NWS. The agency says they will activate the NOAA Weather Radio and send information on social media.

The NWS recommends people have more than one way to receive a tornado warning.

April 17 marked the first day of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. On Wednesday, Wisconsin Emergency Management announced they plan to move the drill to Friday because of the potential for real severe weather.

To stay up to date on the latest severe thunderstorm and tornado reports, visit the National Weather Service’s website.