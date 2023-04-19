Wisconsin moving Severe Weather Week tornado drill from Thursday to Friday

The statewide annual tornado drill in Wisconsin for Severe Weather Awareness Week has been moved from Thursday to Friday due to the potential for real severe weather on Thursday, a press release says.

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) said the decision was made after checking with the National Weather Service (NWS) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

The two tornado alert tests will happen at the same time on Friday as they were to happen on Thursday: 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The state says that any businesses or schools that were planning to practice the tornado drill on Thursday when they sounded are welcome to keep those plans in place despite the official observations and activation happening on Friday.

WEM says they will monitor the weather for Friday, and if severe weather persists for another day, the 2023 tornado drill will be canceled.

In Minnesota, the statewide tornado drill is happening Thursday at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.