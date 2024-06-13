Ticket for Alamo Drafthouse shows can be used at Marcus Theatres through June

Anyone who had bought tickets for shows at the Alamo Drafthouse move theater in Woodbury before it abruptly closed earlier this month can use them at another theater – for a limited time.

On Thursday, Marcus Theatres announced it would accept pre-purchased tickets for the Alamo Drafthouse theater located in Woodbury. According to its website, the franchise partner which operated that location filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and immediately closed.

According to the company, moviegoers will be able to exchange their tickets for Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern one-time-use passes to see a move through the end of the month. However, gift cards and season passes aren’t able to be exchanged.

If you have a pre-purchased ticket, you should go to Guest Services at the Parkwood, Oakdale, Southbridge Crossing or Rosemont theaters with a proof of purchase for Alamo Drafthouse tickets. There, the tickets can be exchanged. The pass can then be used to book a seat at a Marcus Theatre move screening at those same locations.

On Wednesday, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Sony Pictures announced that the studio had bought the theater chain.