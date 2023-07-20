Third man pleads guilty to role in carjacking scheme targeting Uber, Lyft drivers

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to his role in a violent carjacking ring that targeted rideshare drivers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old Eric Harrell Knight pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence.

He’s the final defendant to plead guilty in connection to the scheme, which mainly operated in September and October 2021. Two others have pleaded guilty for their roles, including one just last month.

Federal prosecutors say Knight and the others lured Uber and Lyft drivers to certain spots for pick-ups or drop-offs, then took their wallets and cellphones at gunpoint. The victims were often forced to unlock their cellphones, too, allowing Knight and others to access the victims’ money apps and transfer funds.

The attorney’s office says the carjackings were particularly violent because the suspects hit, pistol-whipped and threatened to kill the victims in order to force compliance.

Their sentencing dates haven’t yet been set.