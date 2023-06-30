Suspect in violent carjacking ring that targeted Uber, Lyft drivers pleads guilty

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in a carjacking conspiracy that targeted rideshare drivers.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 20-year-old Shevirio Kavirion Childs-Young pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to use, carry, and brandish firearms during and in relation to crimes of violence.

That charge stems from a series of violent carjackings and armed robberies that authorities say targeted Uber and Lyft drivers in September and October 2021.

RELATED: 2 more charged for carjacking scheme targeting Uber, Lyft drivers

Federal prosecutors say Childs-Young and others would lure rideshare drivers to certain areas for pick-ups or drop-offs, then hold the victims at gunpoint and take their phones and wallets.

As part of the scheme, the suspects often forced the victims to unlock their phones and provide passcodes to allow them to transfer money via applications like Cash App. The suspect then would carjack the victims at gunpoint, often hitting or pistol-whipping and threatening the victims.

In addition to Childs-Young’s plea, the attorney’s office says 22-year-old Javeyon Demario Tate pleaded guilty to the same charge on June 15 and 21-year-old William Charles Saffold pleaded guilty to that charge and assault of a federal officer back in October.

Their sentencing dates haven’t yet been set.