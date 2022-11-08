Thick cloud cover blocks view of total lunar eclipse for many

Many sky watchers were disappointed after clouds blocked their view of the total lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured the thick cluster of clouds in the sky around 5 a.m. near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The National Weather Service advised the view would “vary dramatically by location” in a tweet Monday night. KSTP viewer Tom Garfin found one of the sweet spots, shown at the top and bottom of this article.

Find more photos from NASA with the tweet below.

Tuesday also marked a full moon and a distant showing of the planet Uranus. The next total lunar eclipse isn’t expected to happen until 2025.