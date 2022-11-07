Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 happens on Election Day; full moon and Uranus to also shine

Tuesday, Nov. 8 may be Election Day for the U.S., but it’s also the date of two lunar events: a full moon and the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

The Farmers’ Almanac says Tuesday’s full moon – also known as the Beaver Moon – is expected just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, one hour before sunrise. The recurring names of full moon cycles date back to many Native American tribes, the Almanac cites.

Also on Tuesday, people across several continents will be able to see the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

The Associated Press reports North Americans, especially those farther west, will see the eclipse before dawn, then Asians, Australians, and people throughout the rest of the Pacific Ocean will see it after sunset. Although it isn’t a guarantee, South Americans could also see the eclipse.

The AP adds Uranus is expected to appear like a bright star “just a finger’s width” above the moon.

The event is projected to last almost an hour and a half as Earth sits between the sun and moon. If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until 2025 like the majority of Europeans, Africans and Middle Easterners.

If you want to learn more about the eclipse and how to watch it, check out this article from NASA.

KSTP wants to see your best moon photos; submit them here for a chance to be featured in this article.