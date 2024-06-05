The Minnesota Zoo welcomes 2 new playful friends 

The Minnesota Zoo has welcomed two fresh faces, Hudson and Flynn, who both just turned a year old. These two California sea lion pups arrived at the zoo last week and have since acclimated to their new environment.

Visitors can now visit them in Discovery Bay. Native to shallow regions of the eastern North Pacific, in the wild you can find them playing and barking near marina docks, jetties and buoys, the zoo said.

Hudson and Flynn join the many species from around the world that are housed at the Minnesota Zoo and arrived just in time for World Ocean Month. Ocean Month is a celebration through literacy and awareness of the ocean and how we interact with it.

Later this year, the two sea lion pups will be joined by adult California sea lions weighing almost seven times their weight, the zoo said. The upper-level viewing area of Discovery Bay will remain closed while preparations are made for the adult sea lions.

The Minnesota Zoo has many programs dedicated to conservation and protecting endangered species in Minnesota and worldwide.

You can buy tickets to visit Hudson, Flynn and the many other animals here and you can receive updates about the new Sea Lions through the zoo’s social media.