The Killers add show at First Avenue ahead of Twin Cities Summer Fest

The Killers have announced a one-night show at First Avenue on July 13 — the night before the band is set to headline the first night of Twin Cities Summer Fest at Target Field.

The First Avenue presale will begin Friday at noon. Tickets will go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Killers are also headlining the first night of Twin Cities Summer Fest on July 14 with opening acts The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and the Cannons.

The band, which formed in 2003, has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Their hits include “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me” and “All These Things I’ve Done.”