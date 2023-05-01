The Killers, Imagine Dragons to headline first-ever Twin Cities Summer Fest at Target Field

A lineup for this year’s first-ever Twin Cities Summer Fest at Target Field has been announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. via Twins.com for the July 14-15 show, with single-day and two day passes available along with a variety of VIP packages.

The Killers, who will headline the first night of festivities, have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide after forming 20 years ago. Their hits include “Mr. Brightside”, “Somebody Told Me”, and “All These Things I’ve Done.”

Imagine Dragons will headline the Saturday night performances with their Grammy Award-winning version of rock. Songs such as “Radioactive”, “Believer”, “Thunder” and “Demons” have earned them four RIAA Diamond singles, making them the only band in history to do so.

Friday night performances will also include The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and the Cannons.

Saturday will also see AJR, Chelsea Cutler, Em Beihold and Talk.

More info can be found at on the Twin Cities Summer Fest website.