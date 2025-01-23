The 2025 St. Paul Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday

The 139th St. Paul Winter Carnival — the longest-running winter festival in the country — kicks off Thursday evening.

On Thursday, festival goers can see ice sculpting and also see Ame’ Jo Peach, this year’s Klondike Kate, at the Landmark Center for Cabaret and Casino Night.

On Saturday, the Grande Parade will begin at Dale Street and go down Grand Avenue.

This year’s carnival runs through Feb. 1, and most of the events in the carnival happen near Rice Park in the downtown area, but some also happen throughout St. Paul and at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. A full schedule of events can be found by CLICKING HERE.

If you’re headed to the outdoor events, make sure to bundle up — Minnesota’s Weather Authority says Thursday’s high will be 10 degrees, and wind chills will be below zero. However, a warmup is in store through at least the middle of next week. You can find the latest forecast by CLICKING HERE.

