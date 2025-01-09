Meet Ame' Jo Peach, your 2025 Klondike Kate

The unofficial start to the St. Paul Winter Carnival began Tuesday night with the sashing of the 2025 Klondike Kate.

Ame’ Jo Peach from Zimmerman was announced as the winner by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Matt Belanger.

Peach is the co-owner of Music Box Entertainment — a professional karaoke and DJ company based in Minneapolis. She carries on her late mother’s dream of becoming a Kate.

The 139th St. Paul Winter Carnival starts on Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 1.