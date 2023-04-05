Teenager dies after becoming stuck in rural Kellogg sand hole

A 14-year-old boy has died after suffering injuries from being stuck in a sand hole.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station KAAL reported that Hunter Flaxbeard was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand when a 911 caller reported it to Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office on March 28.

He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester but died two days later on Monday, said KAAL.

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Flaxbeard’s death has been ruled accidental.

His online obituary said he loved to draw, put legos together, and take care of his animals. “He was so proud of his accomplishments,” the obit said.