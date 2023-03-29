Teen seriously injured after getting stuck in sand hole in rural Kellogg

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after getting stuck in a sand hole in rural Kellogg on Tuesday.

A news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported the teen was stuck in a sand hole and covered in sand just before 5:40 p.m.

First responders arrived and then began life-saving measures, according to the news release.

The boy is currently recovering at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.