Teen injured by firework, police disperse large crowds in Dinkytown early Saturday morning

Police disperse multiple large groups in Dinkytown

Minneapolis police say they responded to multiple calls of rowdy crowds and reports of property damage in Dinkytown this weekend.

A viewer living in the college neighborhood near the University of Minnesota sent in videos of people lighting off fireworks just after 1 a.m. Saturday near 5th Street and 13th Avenue.

Police say a 17-year-old boy was hurt when a firework exploded in his hand.

RELATED: Extra law enforcement in Dinkytown this weekend after recent crime

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Minneapolis police haven’t released any information on arrests related to the incidents.

This happened right after the University of Minnesota announced a new initiative called Dinkytown Safe Streets.

Over the next few weekends, police say they will have ramped up patrols in the area to help disperse any disruptive groups.