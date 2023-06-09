Extra law enforcement in Dinkytown this weekend after recent crime

Extra officers will be on patrol in Dinkytown starting Friday night, following several weekends of ‘disturbances’ near the University of Minnesota.

“As soon as the sun goes down, you should not be by yourself,” said student Christian Lerch. “There have been muggings, I’ve heard people getting pulled out of cars, just kind of losing everything in their pockets and getting hurt in the process.”

Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they received reports of up to 100 teenagers gathering in Dinkytown last weekend.

An MPD spokesperson said they responded to a large fight along the 400 block of 13th Avenue Southeast Friday night, along with an armed robbery.

“There’s just random groups of 50 to 100 people showing up doing whatever they want. We see rocks being thrown at cars and windows being broken,” said David Nunn, an incoming junior who lives in Dinkytown. “I’ve seen them set off fireworks and the instigation they do. If you’re walking along, you’re going to be outnumbered and that’s something everybody is very cautious of.”

The University of Minnesota announced a new initiative starting this weekend called ‘Dinkytown Safe Streets.’

It will include overtime shifts for University Police and MPD officers, parking and traffic enforcement Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m. and violence interrupters working in the area.

Parents of University students told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it is a good start but more needs to be done.

“We have the revolving door of juvenile criminals. This is the root cause. We need to fix this or nobody should expect it to get any better,” said Brian Peck, president of the Campus Safety Coalition, a non-profit that formed last summer in response to rising crime. “It’s very unnerving because we’ve been seeing this now for the past couple of years and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.”

The group, which now includes thousands of parents and students, escalated their concerns to the governor’s office this week, looking for long-term solutions.

Peck said he would like to see Hennepin County leaders consider rehabilitation programs for juvenile offenders.

“This is a huge deal. We’ve got a lot of people that call our nonprofit asking for help because they’ve been victimized at gunpoint or they will not come back to school,” Peck said. “I would like the people that actually can influence this to step up and take the leadership role they’ve been elected to do and put an end to this.”

The Dinkytown Safe Streets plan will be in place over the next few weekends. It is unclear what will happen after that for the rest of the summer.

Students hope to see a change in Dinkytown moving forward.

“If we keep trying to put a band-aid on a huge open wound, it’s not going to solve anything, so we have to work with community leaders to see what’s going to be the most effective long-term strategy,” Nunn said.

Hennepin County provided this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in response to the community concerns: