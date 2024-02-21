Teen dies a week after shooting in St. Paul

A teenager is dead after being injured during a shooting earlier this month in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood.

Law enforcement was called to Western Avenue North and Topping Street around 1 a.m. on Feb. 10 for a report of a person who was shot, according to Axel Henry, Chief of the St. Paul Police Department.

Henry said officers on the scene found 16-year-old Kalven Sin Suy, of Savage, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was brought to Regions Hospital but died on Feb. 18. as a result of his injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Feb. 16 in connection with the shooting. He was brought to Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery and assault.

On Wednesday, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office filed a petition to charge the suspect with murder and aggravated robbery.

This marks the third homicide of the year in St. Paul.