Teenager seriously injured in St. Paul shooting

A teenage boy is critically injured after a shooting in St. Paul in the early morning hours on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said officers were called to Western Avenue North and Topping Street around 1 a.m. on a report of a boy who was shot.

At the scene, officers found a teenager suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. The boy was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment.

He suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound but is stable at this time, according to SPPD.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.