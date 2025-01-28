Teen charged in December Robbinsdale deadly shooting

A 16-year-old has been charged by petition in connection to a deadly shooting in Robbinsdale in December during an apparent drug transaction.

The teen from Coon Rapids has been charged with one county of second-degree aiding and abetting murder and two counts of first-degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery charges.

At a press conference on Friday, police said a 17-year-old was also arrested in the case in North Dakota. Those charges are not public yet.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. At the time, someone called 911 about shots fired and an automatic crash detection call came into the emergency dispatch — both for the same location of Indiana Avenue North and Lowry Avenue North.

Police found an SUV at the scene that had hit a tree. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was unconscious and did not have a pulse. He was pronounced dead by doctors at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office autopsy says he had significant damage to his heart from a bullet that entered the man’s back and exited the right side of his chest.

The petition says that police found items at the scene they were able to trace to the 16-year-old and another teen, including two gun cartridge castings, an iPhone charging cord, and block and bottled water.

In the SUV, police say they found three phones, loose ammunition, and a magazine extender for a .45 caliber Glock magazine.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said two of the phones belonged to the victim, and they were able to determine the other phone belonged to the teen.

Police talked to the victim’s family, who said he sold cannabis and THC cartridges for vapes. Police found business cards promoting selling that in the SUV along with cannabis flower and many THC cartridges.

The family also said he kept a Glock 30 pistol on him with an extended magazine.

Utilizing a search warrant, the petition says that police found a Snapchat conversation between the victim and another person about purchasing THC vape cartridges. The teen petitioned is a known acquaintance with the other person in the conversation, the document says.

The petition says surveillance and doorbell cameras captured the suspects traveling to the scene, stopping by a convenience store, the shooting and subsequent crash.

At the convenience store, authorities were able to see the faces and clothes of the two suspects on surveillance video, as well as one of them having a distinctive tattoo and necklace. One of them also purchased a bottle of water that was the same as the one found at the scene.

The petition says that evidence shows that the teen and another person shot and killed the victim while they were robbing his pistol.