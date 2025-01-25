2 teenagers arrested, charged in connection to fatal Robbinsdale shooting

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a Robbinsdale homicide that took place late last year.

In a press conference on Friday, Robbinsdale police said that a 16-year-old from Coon Rapids was arrested on a homicide warrant related to the case. The teen has been charged with second-degree murder.

In addition, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Bismarck, ND and was charged via warrant, according to Robbinsdale officials.

As previously reported, on Dec. 2, Robbinsdale police responded to the report of shots fired and a car crash on the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue North.

Officers arrived and found that a single vehicle had crashed on Indiana Avenue south of Lowry Avenue. In that vehicle, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was brought to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as 22-year-old Treyvon Mollette.

Police add that the shooting happened during a drug deal. The 16-year-old is set to make his first court appearance next week.