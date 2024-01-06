Team West defeats Team East in All-American Bowl, Koi Perich named MVP

On Saturday, Team West defeated Team East 31-28 in the 24th annual All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Esko native and University of Minnesota signee Koi Perich was named MVP of the game, having recorded one interception, two pass break-ups, blocked and recovered a punt and had a tackle for loss.

Perich, a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota by On3, 247Sports and ESPN, signed with the Gophers on Dec. 20.

Fellow Minnesota signees Brett Carroll and Riley Sunram also played in the game.