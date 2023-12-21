National Signing Day: Esko’s Koi Perich chooses Gophers over Ohio State

Ohio State and Florida State tried to sway Esko’s Koi Perich, but he stayed true to his original college commitment. He put pen to paper Wednesday and signed his letter of intent with the Gophers.

The 6-foot-1 safety is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit, ranked 85th overall in the country. Recruiting service On3 ranks Perich 53rd nationally.

Perich visited Ohio State earlier this month, prompting speculation he’d flip his commitment. But he stayed true to wanting to be the next great Gophers safety.

Under coach P.J. Fleck, the Gophers have sent safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Howden to the NFL, and senior Tyler Nubin is expected to be a top-50 draft pick next April.