Biden approves additional funding for several Minnesota counties in flooding recovery efforts

Several Minnesota counties are receiving additional help from the federal government to recover from severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that President Joe Biden made additional federal assistance available for recovery efforts that took place from June 16 to July 4.

Biden’s action makes federal funding available to affected people in Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties.

Assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and business owners recover.

The announcement comes after 22 counties were already approved for a Federal Disaster Declaration on June 29.

Additional assistance may be made at a later time if requested by the state and warranted by further assessments.

Residents and business owners who suffered losses in the designated areas can apply for assistance by registering online, calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.