Taste of Minnesota returns for 2025 with expanded hours, new attractions

Taste of Minnesota will be making its triumphant return in the summer of 2025, where it hopes to run longer and feature more attractions for visitors.

The free event will be in downtown Minneapolis from July 5-6 from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m., a later schedule than years past.

Taste of Minnesota also states they’re planning to bring in new vendors and attractions that hope to surpass previous year’s events.

Additional details on the festival are planned to be released in the coming months as the day of opening gets closer. Free tickets are now available for the festival, which can be found HERE.