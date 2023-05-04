Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivers State of the City

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey delivered his State of the City address Thursday morning.

Speaking from north Minneapolis, the mayor shared a bright outlook for the city, saying it is coming back from the pandemic while urging residents to continue to support local businesses to continue that resurgence.

“We have the momentum, the city is coming back because all of you. I am inspired because our city is on an incredible and positive trajectory, indeed, Minneapolis is in rebound,” Frey said.

It was the first time Frey gave the address in person since 2019.

Frey’s speech came one day after nearly four dozen people were charged in a crackdown on violent street gangs in the city.